At Least 32 Afghans Killed, 58 Wounded in Attack on Ceremony

Gunmen killed at least 32 people in an attack on a memorial ceremony for slain Shia leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Kabul in the first major assault on the capital since the U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban.

Key political leaders including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah escaped the attack, according to the ministry of interior, while 58 others were wounded including seven women and one child, health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said in a text message.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed denied any involvement in the assault, which followed a week of renewed violence from the militant group, who launched dozens of attacks on Afghan forces throughout the country. The U.S. responded with an airstrike on the Talbian in Helmand province.

The fresh onslaught came just days after the two nations agreed on the pact that aims to wind down the war in Afghanistan after more than 18 years of fighting that turned into the longest conflict in American history. The deal calls for U.S. troop levels to fall to 8,600 within 135 days, from about 13,000 now, and for all U.S. forces to withdraw in 14 months if the accord holds.

Abdullah, who also claimed victory in the country’s disputed presidential election in which Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner, told Tolo News on Thursday that if current negotiations break down, he’ll hold a “parallel” presidential inauguration in Kabul, in a move that would further deepen the country’s political crisis. Ghani is scheduled to hold his inauguration on Monday.

