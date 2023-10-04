At least 27 people were killed by Russians who returned from war in Ukraine – Russian media

According to media estimates, the Russian soldiers and mercenaries of paramilitary groups who returned from the war in Ukraine committed at least 20 crimes in which 27 people died; most of these crimes were blamed on former fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Details: According to the publication, the Wagner mercenaries were accused of committing 12 crimes; 19 people became their victims.

In the first three days of October alone, the former mercenaries committed two murders. On 3 October, Wagner ex-mercenary Denis Stepanov allegedly set fire to a house with two women in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Another case was recorded on 1 October, when, according to investigators, a former soldier killed the 4-year-old daughter of his wife in Lipetsk.

At the end of September, a former Wagnerite Oleg allegeldy doused with gasoline and burned his sister alive in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. In the middle of the same month, Russian Sergei K., according to investigators, killed his colleague with a stone due to an unreturned debt.

In September, Tsyren-Dorzhi Tsyrenzhapov, an ex-convict who returned from the war, became suspect in the murder of a resident of Chita.

There are also cases of an ex-mercenary of the Wagner PMC Roman M., who allegedly killed a drinking companion in Kemerovo Oblast, and of contractor Sergey, who killed a cohabitant in Buryatia.

The most massive murder occured in September, when an ex-mercenary Igor Sofonov, who, together with his friend, killed six people at once, and then set fire to two houses to hide traces.

In July, one volunteer was accused of murder, in May there were three such murders, while five were recorded in April, and two in March.

All the cases reported occurred in the period from March 2023.

