At least 2M children forced to flee Ukraine: UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Wednesday that at least 2 million children have been forced to flee Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

UNICEF and the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHR) said in a statement that children make up half of all refugees from the ongoing conflict that has continued for over a month.

The agency stated that more than 1.1 million children have found refuge in the neighboring countries of Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement. "As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support."

UNICEF also estimated that 3.5 million children were displaced due to the conflict, and UNHCR added that more than 100 children have been killed during the conflict and 134 others have been injured.

The agency also said it plans to work with national governments and other institutions around the region in an effort to keep children safe and protected at border crossings.

"UNICEF is also deeply concerned for children and families stranded in, or unable to leave, encircled areas due to heightened security risks and lack of safe exit routes," the agency said. "Reports of severe shortages of food, water, heat and other basic essentials continue to increase, highlighting the importance of safe, unfettered humanitarian access to all areas of the country."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began last month, has forced 4 million Ukrainian citizens to flee their native country, according to United Nations data.