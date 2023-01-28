At least 3 dead and 4 injured in shooting near Beverly Hills

A shooting in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning has claimed the lives of at least three people and injured four, according to police.

Beverly Crest is approximately 2 miles north of Beverly Hills.

Calls about a multi-victim shooting in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive came in around 2:30 a.m, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The home was a short-term rental property.

The shooting took place during a party, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three were announced dead on the scene.

The three deceased victims included two men and one woman, who police say were in a vehicle parked in front of the home where the party was.

The four remaining victims, three men and one woman, were transported to local hospitals. Two are in critical condition while two are stable.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

