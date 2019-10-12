At least 24 dead, over 170 injured after Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan

The day before Hagibis made landfall in Japan, residents of Tokyo were scraping for the last supermarkets had to sell across the city as they prepared for what the Japan Times reported Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike had called "a typhoon of unprecedented scale."

Hagibis rapidly strengthened in the West Pacific to become the third super typhoon of the season last week. The storm went from a tropical depression with sustained winds of 48 km/h (30 mph) to a super typhoon producing winds of 241 km/h (150 mph) only 48 hours later.

At a peak strength of 257 km/h (160 mph), the typhoon tied with Wutip from February as the most powerful tropical cyclone in the West Pacific Basin this year.

Typhoon Hagibis is seen closing in on Japan on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Himawari-8 RAMMB/CIRA)

Although the Japan Meteorological Agency had downgraded the status of the storm to a "strong" typhoon before landfall in Japan, the agency had warned in a news conference during that Friday morning the storm could be as severe as the Kanogawa Typhoon, which had killed more than 1,200 people in 1958 and is one of the deadliest typhoons on record, the New York Times reported.

By 5 a.m. local time on Saturday, the JMA had downgraded the scale of Hagibis from a "large and strong" typhoon to a "large" typhoon with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph and gusts of about 98 mph.

The deadly Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan just before 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, moving ashore near Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture and packing winds of the equivalent strength as a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Ocean basins.

Surging waves hit against the breakwater and a lighthouse as Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a port in town of Kiho, Mie prefecture, central Japan Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades, with streets and train stations unusually quiet Saturday as rain poured over the city. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

At least 35 people have died in the chaos that Hagibis has brought and 17 are missing, according to The Japan Times. Over 160 people have been injured.

A 50-year-old man died when his car overturned in high winds in Chiba Prefecture east of Tokyo on Saturday, according to Reuters. Four others were injured in the prefecture when high winds ripped roofs off homes.

The Tochigi City Fire Department told Kyodo News Sunday morning that a woman who had been previously reported as missing had been found dead in a waterway around 4:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall over Japan just before 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, moving ashore near Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture packing winds of the equivalent strength as a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Ocean basins. (Image/NASA EOSDIS Worldview)

Twelve hours before landfall, evacuation advisories were set in place for 86,846 households and 191,878 people in Odawara, a city in Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture at 7 a.m. Saturday morning local time, according to local news station NHK. The evacuation advisory was at a warning level 4 out of 5, calling for immediate evacuation.

As the number of evacuations began to mount toward at least 4 million people, the NHK said, so did the number of power outages across the regions. Bands of wind and rain preceding Hagibis knocked out the power for more than 270,000 households. By just after midnight local time, over 431,900 homes were without power after landfall. Some locations may be without power for an extended period during and following the storm.

Wind gusts measured up to 100 mph at Kozushima, one of the islands south of Tokyo an hour after landfall at 8 p.m. local time, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

By 5 a.m. local time on Friday, areas around Shizuoka, Japan, were already flooding.

As AccuWeather predicted, one of the biggest issues with Hagibis was flooding rainfall.

The NHK reported that a record level of nearly 1,000 millimeters of rain, or close to 39 inches, from the storm had fallen over Hakone Town in the Kanagawa Prefecture over a time span of 48 hours.

The Japan Meteorology Agency issued level 5 heavy rain emergencies - the highest level of warning in the JMA's five-level warning system - across at least seven prefectures early Sunday morning.

"Reports of rainfall totals between 6 to 12 inches, or 152 to 304 millimeters, were common across Kansai, Chubu and Kanto, but locally higher amounts have been reported in higher elevations of the mountains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said. "Chichibu reported 20.11 inches, or 511 millimeters, of rainfall through Saturday night."

Ten levees have collapsed on nine rivers due to the heavy rain, according to NHK. The floodwaters inundated several neighboring cities and towns, forcing people from their homes.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, emergency officials reported that a nursing home in the Saitama Prefecture had been flooded, NHK said. There are no reports of deaths, but about 220 elderly people and staff had evacuated to the second floor of the building. Water rescues have since been underway to rescue the people trapped.