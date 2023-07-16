At least 3 dead in Pennsylvania flash flooding

Three people died Saturday when a region of Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit by powerful flash flooding, authorities said.

The three weather-related deaths, two females and a male, occurred in Upper Makefield Township, the Bucks County Coroner's Office confirmed. Upper Makefield is located about 35 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia learned the victims were all adults who were found outside their car in water that was five-feet high.

The Bucks Co Coroner Ofc says at least 3 ppl died after roads flooded from torrential rain. It happened in the area of Upper Makefield Twp just before 7p. The victims are adults found outside their cars. We’re told the water level was about 5 ft above the ground. @CBSPhiladelphia — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 16, 2023

Bucks County firefighters, along with other local agencies, had been dispatched to a search and rescue operation a little before 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith J. Buck told CBS News that several water rescues were taking place in the area, and officials expected that there could be more fatalities.

Taylorsville Rd is closed at Woodside Rd in Lower Makefield Twp in due to severe flooding. Police say part of the road is broken apart after heavy rain moved through Bucks County. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/uxcY9EoHkF — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 16, 2023

One man told CBS Philadelphia that he and his wife were driving when the road they were on suddenly filled with water and their car flipped over.

Multiple highways and roads in the area were shut down, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Roads were littered with abandoned vehicles and downed trees. Local police said some roads had broken apart because of the flooding.

