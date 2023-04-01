At least 3 dead in southern Illinois county following spring storm, officials say

CHICAGO — At least three people have died in Crawford County in southeastern Illinois following a devastating spring storm in the region.

At a news conference Saturday, Illinois state Rep. Adam Niemerg gathered with other officials to discuss the Friday night storm damage.

“I have been on the phone with the governor’s office and Crawford County is on the list of counties that will have the emergency declaration designation,” Niemerg said. “An emergency declaration allows for state agencies to work with local government officials for any cleanup and other needs. It also allows individuals to qualify for state-run assistance programs as well.”

The public was being asked to avoid the areas between 700N, 900N and 850E to Route 1. In addition, Route 1 was currently closed south of Route 33, and Route 33 was closed near Palestine.

“My office will continue to provide information as we get it,” Niemerg said. “My prayers go out to the families of those who lost loved ones. The people in Crawford County need our prayers.”

The names of the dead were not released.

No further information was available.

