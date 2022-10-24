At least 3 dead after St. Louis high school shooting: police

David Matthews, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A woman and a teenage girl were killed Monday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a St. Louis high school.

The shooter wounded six others before he was killed by police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Students reportedly jumped out of windows to escape the building and seek safety. Others barricaded themselves inside classrooms.

Police Commissioner Michael Sack offered few details about the shooter at a press conference. He was described as 20 years old but no name was released for him or the victims. Sack did not disclose how the shooter, armed with a long gun, was able to get inside the locked school building.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” 16-year-old Taniya Gholston told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “And I was trying to run and I couldn’t run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

Some of the injured suffered from gunshot wounds while others were struck by shrapnel.

This is a developing story.

With News Wire Services

