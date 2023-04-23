At least 3 hospitalized after incident in Jefferson Hills

At least 3 people have been taken to a hospital after an incident in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to Siler Drive and Ridge Road at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE look at the scene.

Ridge Road has been closed off near Scotia Hollow Road.

Channel 11 has reached out to Allegheny County Police who said they are just beginning the investigation into this incident and will release more information later.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

At least 2 victims in 2 shootings at New Kensington apartment building, officials say Lawsuit: Cruise line allowed passenger’s body to decompose in ship’s cooler State police looking for a missing 77-year-old man from New York last seen in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Former shift manager at local McDonald’s charged for sexually assaulting 15-year-old employee DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts