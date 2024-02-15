At least 3 injured after Russia attacks Lviv in Western Ukraine with at least 10 missiles – breaking

Lviv after the Russian attack on February 15

At least three people were injured after Russia sent at least 10 missiles at the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Feb. 15, hitting one “infrastructure facility”, said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Lviv’s air defenses were able to shoot down all 10 missiles, he said.

One man was hospitalized with a serious bruise to the eyebrow, while another man and woman suffered cuts in the strike and received medical attention on the spot, reported Lviv Police Department chief Maksym Kozytskyi.

The windows of 16 buildings on residential buildings on Naukova Street were shattered in the blast wave. A school and cars were also damaged.

Buses will temporarily run along Volodymyr Velyky (the Great – ed.) Street, while trams are not affected.

Russia attacked several Ukrainian cities early on February 15, including Kyiv, Poltava Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

