At least 3 killed in 50-car pileup on PA highway

Time lapse of Interstate 81 at Exit 119 in Pennsylvania from about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time. At least five people were killed and many more injured in a 50- to 60-vehicle pileup on an Eastern Pennsylvania highway when snow squalls moved into the area Monday morning, creating white-out conditions. About 20 motorists were transported to local hospitals for injuries, Schuylkill County authorities told PennLive. The extent of their injuries has not been released. The pileup, which was first rep