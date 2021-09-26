At least 3 killed and dozens injured after Amtrak train derailment

The Daily Beast
ZUMA Press, Inc. / AlamyWhen I booked my trip to the little town of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, I mostly thought of cheese curds. And beer. The state, fondly known as America’s Dairyland, is famous for these fantastic homegrown products (as well as copious amounts of grassy farmland). However, Eau Claire sets itself apart as an artist incubator with an innovative foodie scene, all set against the backdrop of a Hallmark movie.Eau Claire was a city I wasn’t expecting, especially considering the unevent