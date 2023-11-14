UPDATE: At least 3 killed, 15 injured in crash involving bus carrying students on I-70 in Ohio

UPDATE @ 12:28 p.m.:

Eighteen people from a charter bus carrying Ohio students and chaperones were taken to area hospitals after a crash in a crash on I-70 in Licking County.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is at the scene and working to gather the latest information. We’ll have live updates from the scene on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 18 people from the bus were taken from the scene to seven area hospitals.

>> PHOTOS: At least 3 killed, over a dozen injured in fiery I-70 crash in Ohio

Troopers confirmed that the crash was deadly, but did not confirm the number of people killed. An emergency official confirmed to our news partners at WNBS that three people died as a result of the crash.

The crash involved a total of five vehicles. It’s unknown if anyone else from the other four vehicles involved were injured.

Troopers were joined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. There DeWine said his heart goes to everyone who was involved in the crash.

“Our prayers are with the family members as they go through this absolutely horrible, horrible tragedy,” DeWine said.

INITIAL REPORT:

At least three people have died and over a dozen more are injured after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 near Columbus.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on westbound I-70 near State Route 310 in Licking County, which is east of Columbus.

At least three people have been killed in the crash, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. They also reported that 15 others were taken to five hospitals.

The crash appears to involve a semi-truck and a charter bus carrying students from a school in eastern Ohio, WBNS reported.

Officials from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, which is in northeast Ohio, shared that the bus was carrying students and chaperones from their district. They were on their way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

“Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days,” Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky wrote in part.

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said the bus had 57 people onboard.

The Ohio School Board Association has announced that the conference has been cancelled in light of the crash, WBNS reported.

I-70 is closed in both directions as emergency crews continue to respond.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.