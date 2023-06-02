At least 3 killed in stabbing, carjacking rampage in California cities

A man killed at least three people Thursday during a violent rampage in the Northern California cities of Milpitas and San Jose, police said. A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing three people and striking three others with a car.

It all started Thursday afternoon in San Jose when the suspect stabbed a person during a carjacking, San Jose police spokesman Steve Aponte told reporters during a press conference. The person suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then drove to a shopping center and attempted to carjack another vehicle, stabbing another person in the process, Aponte said. That person also suffered life-threatening injuries.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect struck a pedestrian in the shopping center's parking lot, Aponte said. That person's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Later, the suspect apparently struck two pedestrians intentionally near an intersection, killing them, Aponte said.

In the neighboring city of Milpitas, a person was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a warehouse grocery store, Aponte said. The suspect fled before police arrived, Milpitas police said in a statement.

The suspect was found hiding in a nearby residential neighborhood and was taken into custody without incident, Milpitas police said.

Investigators believe the suspect apprehended in Milpitas may be connected to the San Jose crimes, Milpitas police said.

"We feel comfortable that there is no ongoing threat to the public," Aponte said.

Aponte described the unidentified suspect to reporters as an adult male.

He added that police were investigating whether other crimes may have been committed during the rampage.

