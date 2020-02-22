At Least 3 People Dead and 18 Hospitalized After Bus Rolls Off California Highway

At least three people have died after a bus rolled off the highway near Fallbrook, Calif., officials confirmed on Saturday.

The North County Fire Protection District tweeted that 18 people were transported to hospitals and at least three died on the scene. They said they treated 21 patiences in total. All of the surviving passengers had been removed from the bus.

The bus appeared to have rolled southbound off Interstate 15, to the south of Route 76. ABC 10 reports it was a chartered bus, and it’s not yet clear where it was coming from or where it was headed.

#FreewayIC (Final): We had 21 total patients. 18 have been transported. We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene. We would like to thank our automatic partners for your assistance on this call. @CALFIRESANDIEGO, @OFA3736, @Vistafire, Pala Fire, and MCP FD. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

Village News reports that emergency officials responded to the incident at 10:24 a.m. and found multiple people who were injured, including some who had been thrown out of the vehicle. North County Fire tweeted that responders found multiple people “trapped or injured” at the scene.

ABC 10 reports that one person was found dead inside the vehicle. It also reports crews were needed to stabilize the bus to stop it from rolling further.

#FreewayIC patients have been extricated from the bus. All patients have been transported off scene. This incident is creating significant freeway delays. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/578DGZdlQZ — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

Officials have not released any possible causes for the crash, nor have they released a name of victims. ABC 10 reports that most of the passengers were adults but there were some minors on the bus as well.