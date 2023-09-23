At least 3 people dead after shooting near busy Atlanta shopping center, police say

Police are investigating after a shooting in southwest Atlanta left at least three people dead.

Officers were called to Evans Street near several businesses around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The address appears to be across Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. from the Mall West End, a shopping center.

Investigators say several people were shot and at three people have been pronounced dead. It’s unclear if more people were shot.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

