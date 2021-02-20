At least 3 people are dead after a shooting broke out at a Louisiana gun range, police say

Kelsey Vlamis
police siren
Tino Plunert/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • A shooting broke out after an argument at a gun range in Metairie, Louisiana.

  • A man argued with an employee who told him his gun shouldn't be loaded until he got inside the range.

  • Three people are dead and two were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said multiple people died after shooting broke out at a gun range and outlet store in Metairie, Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement they are investigating the incident. The statement said three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Sources told local outlet WDSU an argument occurred after an employee informed a man his gun should not be loaded until he is in the actual range. Multiple shots were fired, though it's unclear who shot whom. The man and two customers who had stepped in were shot, along with others nearby.

The sheriff's office statement said a suspect shot two people inside the building, and then was shot by multiple people outside the building. The suspect was one of the people who died at the scene.

The shooting occurred at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, which also has an indoor shooting range.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

