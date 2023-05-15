At Least 3 People Killed, 2 Officers Injured in ‘Active Shooter’ Incident in New Mexico
The suspect was "confronted and killed on scene," according to the Farmington Police Department
Four people, including a suspect, were killed and two police officers wounded during a shooting in northwest New Mexico on Monday, authorities said.
Farmington Police Department said at least three people are dead, multiple were injured by an active shooter.
Farmington police confirm there was an active shooter situation where at least three people lost their lives and several were wounded. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the details.
Two police officers in hospital after being wounded during a confrontation with an ‘active shooter’ in Farmington, police say
Police said two officers were shot and several people were killed, including the shooter in a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico.
Calls for a ban on AR-15 semiautomatic rifles escalate after every mass shooting, but many Americans still want to be able to buy the military-grade weapon.