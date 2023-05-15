At Least 3 People Killed, 2 Officers Injured in ‘Active Shooter’ Incident in New Mexico

Ukrayinska Pravda

During Russia's attack on Ukraine on Sunday night (14 May), air defence destroyed 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles. Source: press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Details: The Air Force reports that on the night of 14 May, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships stationed in the Black Sea, Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strateg