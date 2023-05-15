At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say

Four people, including a suspect, were killed and two police officers wounded during a shooting in northwest New Mexico on Monday, authorities said.

Three “civilian victims” were killed, Farmington police said, in addition to one suspect who was “confronted and killed on scene.”

One Farmington police officer and one member of the state police were also wounded, Farmington police said. Both were stable.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” according to a police statement. “At this time we don’t believe there is a second suspect.”

Police had Farmington Municipal Schools lock down at 11:15 a.m. MT, officials said. That order was lifted by 1:05 p.m.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the shooting.

Investigators were concentrating their work on Dustin Avenue between Ute and Apache streets in Farmington, officials said.

The city, with a population of a little over 46,000, is about 200 miles northwest of Santa Fe, the state’s capital.

Monday’s mass shooting comes on the heels of two others in the past nine days. Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Yuma, Arizona, police said.

Seven victims, all male, were found with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, 19 and 20 years old, were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. No suspects were in custody.

A week before that shooting, a gunman killed eight people at a Dallas-area outlet mall.

The 33-year-old shooter, a neo-Nazi sympathizer with an AR-15-style assault weapon, was killed by an officer who happened to be at the shopping center in Allen, authorities said.

The victims included a young boy and his parents, two elementary school-age sisters, a security guard working toward his goals and an engineer with a new master’s degree.

