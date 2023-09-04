At least 3 people shot in New Haven shootings Sunday

At least three people were shot in multiple shootings in New Haven Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to Sherman Avenue about 1:13 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot and a ShotSpotter alert that about five gunshots were detected in the area. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a graze wound to her head, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Both people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where the woman’s injuries were found to not be life threatening, but the man was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to gather evidence but had not yet found any witnesses to the shooting, police said.

Investigators found three fired cartridge casings and were trying to retrieve video footage from nearby surveillance cameras, police said.

A little more than three hours later, officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital where a man was found sitting in a car near the ambulance bay suffering from a gunshot wound about 4:53 a.m. He was immediately taken into the hospital where he was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Around the same time, the New Haven ShotSpotter system alerted to six rounds being fired in the 500 block of Ferry Street about 4:40 a.m. and a 911 caller reported hearing about five gunshots in the same area.

Investigators found a single fired cartridge casing on the sidewalk near 500 Ferry Street and detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence.

“The NHPD is actively investigating these incidents and urges anyone with information to come forward,” police said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the shootings, was asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.