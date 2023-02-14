4 students shot outside Westinghouse Academy in Homewood West

Four students were shot outside of Westinghouse Academy in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood.

Police are investigating after four juveniles were shot outside Westinghouse High School. No life-threatening injuries are reported at this time.



Parent pick-up spot is designated at Idlewild Street and N. Murtland.



PIOs onscene. Watch this space for updates. pic.twitter.com/KR6BDOLPQd — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 14, 2023

According to Pittsburgh police, three of the students were boys and one was a girl. Channel 11 learned that three of them were 15 and one was 17.

The students were shot outside of the school shortly after dismissal. They were taken back inside the building until medics arrived.

Three were taken to the hospital by medics and one was taken by private means.

All four are in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. It’s also too early in the investigation to tell if this was a targeted shooting or random.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“Pittsburgh — please join me in praying for the victims and their families, and for the entire Westinghouse community today.”

“Westinghouse is a community filled with scholars and champions, and I want everyone to know and celebrate their accomplishments, and not just focus on the violence we saw today. It is on all of us to show these students that we love and care for them as they recover from this tragedy.”

“For too long gun manufacturers have been able to avoid any accountability for their role in our ongoing epidemic of gun violence. Earlier today I called to change the law that gives manufactures immunity from lawsuits so we can hold these manufacturers accountable for the innocent lives that have been harmed by their weapons.”

“Our city deserves to have a lasting peace, and that means we have to work to find ways to resolve our conflicts that don’t involve using guns and bullets. We can and must do better for our children and for our future.”

Westinghouse Academy will operate remotely Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said.

