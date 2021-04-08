At least 3 people shot at Summit Square Apartments in Dayton

Apr. 8—Dayton police and medics were called Wednesday night to a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. at the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

As many as three gunshot victims arrived at Miami Valley Hospital for treatment by private vehicle. There was no information on the severity of injuries.

One gunshot victim found nearby in the 300 block of Hoover Avenue following the shooting went to Grandview Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to initial reports.

A car believed to be involved in the shooting was described as a newer model gray Cadillac sedan.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.