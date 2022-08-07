At least 3 people taken to hospital after incident in Duquesne

At least three people were taken to a hospital after an incident in Duquesne.

Police and EMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ridge Street at around 10:02 p.m.

Channel 11 observed state police and five local departments are responding to the scene.

Residents have told Channel 11 they heard multiple shots before police arrived.

Police have not confirmed what exactly happened that resulted in the hospitalizations.

Channel 11 is on scene and actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

