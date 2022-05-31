At least 3 reported shot at Xavier University, New Orleans police say
At least three people have been shot Tuesday, May 31, on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans, authorities said.
The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment after gunfire rang out near the Convocation Center, according to New Orleans police.
A suspect was detained at the scene.
A graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff Community School had just ended when the shooting occurred, WVUE reported, citing police. Witnesses said a fight broke out after the ceremony, “and then anywhere from 5-12 gunshots” were fired.
The conditions of the three victims weren’t immediately known.
This is a developing story and will be updated.