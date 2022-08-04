At least 3 shot in area of Ford Street
Mansfield police are investigating three people injured by gunfire on Ford Street Wednesday night.
Assistant Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann said there were at least three shooting victims. A car could be seen crashed into a house on Ford Street.
One female was reportedly shot in the head, police confirmed. Details were few but detectives were on the scene gathering information and evidence. A city fire department emergency squad was parked near the entrance to the Mansfield Cemetery.
More information will be released later, police said.
Police earlier Wednesday were investigating a shooting on South Adams Street. Few details were available as no one was forthcoming with information, including the victim. The suspect remained at large, police said.
lwhitmir@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield police investigating shooting Ford Street Wednesday night