At least 3 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Windsor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. where they found three people with gunshot wounds.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a large section of a residential area marked off with police tape.

All three of the victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them were alert, conscious and breathing and the third is reported to be in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground are on the way to the scene. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: