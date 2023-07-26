At least 3 teenagers reportedly shot in Mt. Oliver, police say

Police are investigating a reported triple shooting in Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County police said preliminary information indicates three juveniles, believed to be teenagers, were shot.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Jacob Street at 9:07 p.m.

Dispatch said possibly two people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bowers’ defense team files motion to exhume his father’s body to prove paternity Man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly attacking man at downtown hotel Man charged after allegedly planning car meets around Pittsburgh area for social media content VIDEO: Large fire caused by failure of transformer on Brunot Island, officials say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts