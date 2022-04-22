At least 3 victims in Washington, D.C., shooting near prep school and Howard law school

Police said there were at least three victims in a shooting near a prep school and law school in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon.

The victims were described as two men and a girl, according the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. All were stabilized at medical facilities, said Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman at an early evening press conference.

The men were said to be in critical condition; the girl sustained only "a minor gunshot wound," he added.

Although some people who ran from the scene were grabbed and being questioned, no suspects were in custody, the assistant chief said.

If it's determined those people were not involved, they'll be released, he said.

Authorities continued to search for a shooter or shooters in the case, and any motive remained unknown, Emerman said.

"We’re still trying to figure out the motive or what specifically took place," he said.

Image: (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Authorities told people in the area of Van Ness Street, NW, and Connecticut Avenue, NW, not far from Embassy Row and the Van Ness neighborhood, to shelter in place.

However, after officers swarmed the neighborhood, occupied by both Edmund Burke School, home to prep students in grades 6-12, and to Howard University School of Law, dozens of people were escorted away.

The Edmund Burke prep school was locked down, and parents hoping to retrieve children were told to wait, Emerman said.

Earlier, NBC Washington photojournalist Tarik Warner was in the area to pick his daughter up from the Edmund Burke school, which was about to wrap up for the day.

"I can confirm, I saw with my own eyes — I saw a child being carried away," he said.

At least a half-dozen ambulances were at the scene of the afternoon gunfire. What appeared to be security footage of buildings in the area captured the sound of multiple bursts of gunfire.

Emerman said the first reports of gunfire in the neighborhood were received at 3:20 p.m.

Metro police said they were conducting sweeps of the area in a search for suspects. The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives both said they were sending personnel to the scene.

Students who left the prep school campus took shelter in nearby businesses, including a liquor store, according to NBC Washington. Officers in ballistic vests and helmets were seen escorting people from the area.

Police did not say the campuses were directly involved in the gunfire. Video from NBC Washington showed the window of a building shot out.

As the activity continued into early evening, officers appeared to focus on a residential high rise between those two campuses called Ava Van Ness, according to the station.

Officers were seen in the area with guns drawn.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.