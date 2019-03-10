At least 32 passengers hurt by turbulence on flight into New York: fire dept., reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least 32 people were hurt by turbulence on a Turkish Airlines flight into New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, according to the city's fire department and reports on social media.

The fire department said on Twitter that it was treating 32 passengers for "non-life-threatening injuries" at the airport. Social media reports said the flight was from Istanbul, and that at least three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.





(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; editing by Diane Craft)