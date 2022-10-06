At least 37 dead, including 24 kids, in Thailand massacre that began at daycare

The deadliest massacre in Thailand history began Thursday at a daycare center and continued with the suspect firing a gun as he left the scene, killing at least 37 people, officials said.

The victims included at least 24 children, many of whom were preschoolers, with the attacker allegedly killing his wife, child and himself after opening fire at the daycare.

Authorities identified the suspect as Panya Kamrap, a 34-year-old former police officer whom officials say was fired earlier this year.

Kamrap allegedly used a handgun to shoot through a locked door at the daycare in Nongbua Lamphu, a town in northeastern Thailand, a witness told the local news station Kom Chad Leuk.

“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” the unnamed witness said. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”

The shooter primarily fired a 9mm pistol but also used a shotgun and a knife, officials said.

“We are still investigating all of this and have to learn from it,” police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapha said. “Today is the first day and we don’t have all the details.”

Kamrap was said to be a sergeant for his police force before being fired due to a drug offense. He allegedly purchased the pistol himself.

With News Wire Services