At least 35 killed in market bombing in Sudan' capital

The Gorro market in Khartoum, Sudan, was hit with explosive weapons on Sunday at about 7 a.m., according to Médecins Sans Frontières. Photo courtesy of Médecins Sans Frontières/Twitter

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A bombing at a market in the capital city of Sudan has killed at least 35 people and left more than 60 wounded on Sunday.

The Gorro market in Khartoum, Sudan, was hit with explosive weapons on Sunday at about 7 a.m., according to Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders. The organization called the attack "carnage" and is assisting victims with severe injuries.

"Khartoum has been at war for almost six months. But still, the volunteers and medical personnel in Bashair hospital are shocked and overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city today," Marie Burton, MSF emergency coordinator, said in a statement.

"It was 7 a.m. when Gorro market was hit. A time when mothers and fathers shop for food for their families. We're trying to save the lives of people whose body parts have been ripped off by the explosion."

The explosion is the latest violent act to occur in the ongoing civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The fighting stems from a struggle for power between SAF Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo.

Much of Khartoum is under the control of the RSF, according to the BBC.

More than 5 million people have been displaced as a result of the violence, according to the U.N.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo on Wednesday for alleged human rights abuses, including alleged ethnic killings and sexual violence.