At least 38 injured in New York City apartment fire
Fire officials in New York City made daring rescues on Saturday after a fire broke out in a 20th floor apartment. At least 38 people were injured, including five fire personnel.
(Bloomberg) -- US audit officials completed their first on-site inspection round of Chinese companies ahead of schedule, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in the closely watched process to prevent the delisting of hundreds of stocks from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Yum China Holdings Inc.
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
On the right bank of the Dnipro river on the southern front, the Russians are setting up defence lines, and on the left they are mining the coast and evacuating residents. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "[The enemy] is engaged in active defence and trying to hold the occupied lines.
The "Late Show" host roasts GOPers trying to intimidate voters ahead of the midterm elections.
Convicted scammer Anna Sorokin, of "Inventing Anna" fame, is inviting influencers and celebrity friends to her Manhattan apartment for dinner parties.
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Friday that Jones College Prep Principal Joseph Powers has been removed from “principal duties, effective immediately, pending the results” of an investigation into his response to a student who came to school on Halloween dressed in a German military uniform, goose-stepped across a stage during a costume contest and gave a Nazi salute. The Chicago ...
A policy that requires homeowners in a North Port suburb to pay $27,000 in fees to reconnect to water and sewers may change after Hurricane Ian.
An “excessive number” of synapses were eliminated during the course of the disease, “more than you would expect to see in a normal brain,” the authors wrote.
Flu hospitalizations are higher now than in every other flu season for over a decade, CDC officials said on a press call.
Along with a diet chock-full of nourishing foods, these supplements can help give your body beneficial nutrients and compounds for disease-fighting and immune-system building.
"Some new variants of the virus are resistant to all the antibody treatments available in the U.K.," doctors say, but Regeneron's finally cured this man's long-time infection.
Silent heart attacks, which are more common in people with diabetes, don’t cause typical or obvious symptoms
Danielle Lance, 34, said her right side began tingling one day. The next morning, she was partially paralyzed and had trouble speaking.
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
Oestrogen may be protective for the brain against neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and dementia, and women should not be discouraged from taking hormone replacement therapy, scientists have said.
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella.
It’s National Diabetes Awareness Month and it’s a chance to shine a light on the diabetes epidemic that 1 in 10 Americans are dealing with today. Kaiser Permanente physician Dr. Chris Stokes joined KCRA 3 to talk about the disease and bust myths. He said that in the last 10 years the amount of diabetes has almost doubled, and people gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help.
Now that over-the-counter hearing aids are available, it's important to know what questions to ask. peakSTOCK/iStock via Getty Images PlusFollowing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s ruling in August 2022, nonprescription over-the-counter hearing aids went on sale at pharmacies, supermarkets and consumer electronic stores on Oct. 17, 2022. These devices are intended only for people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. For millions of Americans, these over-the-counter hearing aids a
Researchers at the University of Washington found that a breast cancer vaccine successfully showed its ability to trigger an immune system response and appeared to be safe.