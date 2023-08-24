At least 4 arrested in ‘Summer Lovin’ child sex crime operation, Ga. police say

Georgia authorities announced the arrest of four people in “Operation Summer Lovin’.”

St. Mary’s police officials said the operation was organized and conducted with the intent to identify and capture individuals seeking to have sexual relations with minors or traffic minors for sex.

When working to identify the individuals, authorities focused on the exploitation of children through the Internet and social media apps.

The operation was conducted over four days and ended on Aug. 20.

According to police, each individual physically traveled to the Summer Lovin’ operational area hoping to have sexual contact with a minor.

During the operation, over 20 contacts were made with individuals hoping to have sexual relations with a minor. Only four arrests have been made at this point in the investigation.

The following are the individuals who were arrested, as well as their charges:

Christopher Williams, age 37, of Hinesville, GA.

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (Human Trafficking) Sexual Exploitation of Children Marijuana Possession (less than one ounce)

Dustin Paul Bohrer, age 39, of St. Simons, GA.

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (Human Trafficking) Sexual Exploitation of Children Possession of a Controlled Substance

Kieran Michael O’Connor, age 31, of Hinesville, GA.

Sexual Exploitation of Children

Carey Lewis, age 35, of Savannah, GA.

Sexual Exploitation of Children Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (with violence) Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree (two counts)



Police said additional arrests are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

