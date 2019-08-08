At least 4 dead, 2 injured in Southern California stabbing rampage; suspect arrested

A series of stabbings and robberies in Southern California left at least four people dead and two injured on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly attacked randomly in a span of two hours in the neighboring cities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana, located southeast of Los Angeles.

The suspect's motive appears to be robbery, anger and hate, Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a press conference. Police arrested the unnamed suspect at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana, where he disarmed and killed a security guard. Authorities located the suspect by tracking his silver Mercedes to the store's parking lot.

“We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight,” Whitney said.

Police first responded to a burglary report at an apartment and found no one injured, Whitney said. The suspect also robbed a bakery, check-cashing business, and an insurance business, Whitney said, where he allegedly stabbed a woman several times in the back.

Mass shootings and misogyny: The violent ideology we can't ignore

After receiving another call from the same apartment complex, Whitney said police found two male stabbing victims. One died on a balcony and the other died at a hospital, he said.

The suspect also allegedly slashed a man at a gas station, almost cutting off his nose, Whitney said. The Garden Grove man also killed an employee at a nearby Subway restaurant, Whitney said.

All victims and the suspect are Hispanic, Whitney said. The investigation is ongoing.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California stabbings hurt multiple people, Garden Grove police say