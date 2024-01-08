At least 4 dead, 33 injured in multiple oblasts after Russia’s latest mass missile & drone attack

At least four people are dead 33 injured in Russia’s latest multi-wave mass missile and drone attack on Ukraine on Jan. 8, NV reports.

Significant damage to residential areas and infrastructure was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

At least two people were killed in Russia’s missile attack on Khmelnytsky Oblast, the regional administration announced.

A 63-year-old woman was killed in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast after a Russian missile struck her house, Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office reported on Telegram. Two elderly men were rescued from the rubble at that location.

One person was killed in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russia targeted a shopping center and residential neighborhood in the city, the regional administration announced.

At least 24 people were injured, including five children, in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a blast wave knocked over minibus. Private homes and apartment buildings were also damaged.

Russia launched at least four strikes on Kharkiv, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram. The weapons used in the assault are still under investigation.

“Massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district,” reported Presidential Office deputy head Dmytro Kuleba. “The enemy hit a shopping center, high-rise buildings, and private homes - civilian objects were targeted. Unfortunately, one woman was killed. One man is wounded.”

“The enemy [Russia] conducted a widespread attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles, aviation missiles, ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, and strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles],” wrote Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook on Jan. 8.

In total, 59 air targets were recorded, including Shahed attack drones, S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and aviation missiles. The targets included critical, civilian, industrial, and military facilities.

The invaders attacked several regions of Ukraine, specifically directing ballistic trajectory missiles at the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Ukrainian air defenders destroyed eight Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 18 cruise missiles X-101/X-555/X-55, Zaluzhnyi said.

