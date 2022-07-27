At least 4 dead, dozens injured after 7.0 magnitude earthquake rips through Philippines

Good Morning America

Instagram is accused in two new lawsuits of spurring eating disorders and mental health problems ranging from anxiety and depression to addiction and suicide attempts in teenage girls. The lawsuits -- filed against Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, allege the company needs to be held responsible for “causing and contributing to burgeoning mental health crisis perpetrated upon the children and teenagers of the United States." In one lawsuit, Jennifer and Benjamin Martin, of Kentucky, allege Instagram created the "'perfect storm' of addiction, social comparison and exposure to incredibly harmful content" for their now 19-year-old daughter Alexandra Martin.