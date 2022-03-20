At least 4 injured in shooting at SXSW in Texas
Police said none of the injures were considered life-threatening.
A Chinese company is developing a supersonic jet capable of traveling from New York to China in just one hour (via Robb Report). The company behind the jet is Space Transportation. It says that it is developing a “rocket with wings”, which will work for space tourism and point-to-point travel. A Chinese company is developing … The post Incredible new supersonic jet will fly from China to New York in 1 hour appeared first on BGR.
The shooting took place about 2.50am near the Alamo Ritz theatre, one of the ten venues in this year’s festival
Athlean-X founder and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere made a list of the exercises he has stopped doing as they are ineffective or involve risk of injury.
Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo. The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 B.C., as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archeologists started excavating the site in September.
Deshaun Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, will reportedly earn $230 million from the Cleveland Browns.
Residents found the child wearing only a T-shirt, police said. She was not wearing shoes or a diaper.
Although only a test image, the shot shows the telescope is working better than expected.
Have XL pores on your nose? This pore strip scoops out the gunk.
After a two-year pandemic pause, Chowder Fest returned to Mayflower Congregational Church in Kingston.
The next ORION meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21. The title of the talk will be “The Science of the James Webb Telescope.”
In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?
Q. Last weekend, I was playing with my Labrador when she lunged for a toy and threw my right shoulder backwards. I had an immediate sharp pain in the front of my shoulder. Since then, I have trouble raising my arm over my head and rotating it inwards. I went to Urgent Care where X-rays showed no fracture. I was given a sling and told to see a doctor if it didn’t get better. I am worried that I have injured my shoulder. What do you think is wrong and what is my next step?
The health agency, in a statement to Reuters, said it made adjustments to its COVID Data Tracker's mortality data on March 14 because its algorithm was accidentally counting deaths that were not COVID-19-related. The adjustment resulted in removal of 72,277 deaths previously reported across 26 states, including 416 pediatric deaths, CDC said. The reduction cut the CDC's estimate of deaths in children by 24% to 1,341 as of March 18.
People were seriously puzzled by the "Hercules" actor's post.
The Eastland complex fire continues to burn thousands of acres, as multiple agencies across the state try to put out flames.
We finally have our first James Webb image. At least, the first in-focus image that James Webb Space Telescope has produced. NASA released the image on March 16, 2022, and shared that all critical mirror alignment steps have been completed. The first James Webb image is breathtaking The James Webb reached its destination orbit in … The post NASA’s Webb telescope just captured this stunning image of a distant galaxy appeared first on BGR.
Tempted to skip the real estate agent, save the commission, and sell your home place yourself? Here are eight reasons why you should reconsider.
The winner of this burger showdown might surprise you.
The Emperor bowing to Mulan gets me EVERY single time. It's the most underrated Disney movie.View Entire Post ›
Sometimes a simple plate is enough, actually.View Entire Post ›