At least 4 injured in shooting at SXSW in Texas

Miami Herald

Q. Last weekend, I was playing with my Labrador when she lunged for a toy and threw my right shoulder backwards. I had an immediate sharp pain in the front of my shoulder. Since then, I have trouble raising my arm over my head and rotating it inwards. I went to Urgent Care where X-rays showed no fracture. I was given a sling and told to see a doctor if it didn’t get better. I am worried that I have injured my shoulder. What do you think is wrong and what is my next step?