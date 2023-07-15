4 adults killed in Georgia mass shooting, suspect at large: police

Four people were killed in a mass shooting in north-central Georgia Saturday morning, authorities said.

“An active shooter incident took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Ga.,” a Henry County spokesperson said in a statement shared on Facebook early Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m., local time.

“The suspect is still at large and the public should avoid the area,” the spokesperson added. There is a “heavy police presence” in the neighborhood.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of several local law enforcement agencies. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also notified, the spokesperson said.

In a Saturday afternoon news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the suspect as 40-year-old Hampton resident Andre Longmore.

He was previously described as a 5-foot-10 man in his mid-50s, wearing a dark shirt with a red tone. He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with license number DHF756.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the gunman.

“If you see Mr. Longmore, please call 911,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during the press conference. “Do not approach him because he’s known to be armed and dangerous.”

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” Scandrett also said, speaking in a direct message to the suspect.

Police said three men and one woman, all adults, died in the shooting. Their identities have not yet been revealed as authorities are still attempting to notify their families.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Hampton is a small city of 8,300 people about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

