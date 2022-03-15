At least 4 Pierce County deputies have been shot in the line of duty since 1978

Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday while participating in a SWAT operation near Spanaway.

The deputies were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately made public.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department keeps a list of deputies killed in the line of duty on its website. Of those nine fallen deputies, four died of gunshot wounds.

They were:

▪ Deputy Daniel McCartney, 34, was shot Jan. 7, 2018, while responding to a home invasion robbery in Frederickson. He exchanged gunfire with two suspects as they fled the home and was struck once. He died the following day at an area hospital.

▪ Deputy Kent Mundell, 44, was shot Dec. 1, 2009, while responding to a domestic violence call in Eatonville where a man was fighting with his daughter and brother. The suspect fired 10 rounds at Mundell and his partner. Mundell was able to return fired and killed the suspect. The deputy died Dec. 28, 2009, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

▪ Deputy John Bananola, 36, was fatally shot Oct. 16, 1995, during a drug raid at a Tacoma house. He was the first member of a team who entered the home and came face-to-face with the suspect, who fired at least 10 shots. Nine of the bullets struck Bananola, who returned fire and shot the suspect in the groin.

▪ Deputy Ken Moran, 30, was shot Oct. 6, 1978, trying to protect a woman during a shootout with bank robbers.