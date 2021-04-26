At least 4 Proud Boys shared intelligence with the FBI before the Capitol riot, Reuters reported

Connor Perrett
1 min read
Capitol Riot Trump Signs
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6 Brent Stirton/Getty Images

At least four members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys shared information with the Federal Bureau of Investigation before the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, according to Reuters.

FBI agents maintained contact with leaders of the organization since at least 2019, sources told Reuters. In total, at least four Proud Boys members have provided information to FBI agents, Reuters reported.

The Proud Boys members were typically sharing information about Antifa, the leaderless left-wing activist group that has been often criticized by former President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP.

FBI Director Christopher Wray in March testimony before Congress said he wished the agency had been better able to penetrate the far-right organization ahead of the riot.

