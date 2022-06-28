At least 40 people believed to be migrants found dead in Texas tractor-trailer

Police work the scene where dozens of people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in a remote area in southwestern San Antonio on Monday. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

At least 40 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, according to authorities.

An official in Texas, who spoke with The Times on the condition their name be withheld, confirmed that the bodies of at least 40 people were found inside the big rig.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the Texas Tribune reported.

The discovery was made in the area of Cassin Drive and Quintana Road near the southwestern edge of the city, the Tribune reported, citing an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Investigators believe the people were migrants.

Local TV news footage showed San Antonio police blocking a narrow road near railroad tracks. Several ambulances were on scene as authorities surrounded the tractor-trailer.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.