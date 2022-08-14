At least 41 killed in fire at Coptic church in Cairo

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read
People gather near the Abu Sefein church in Cairo as emergency personnel respond to a fire on Sunday.
People gather near the Abu Sefein church in Cairo as emergency personnel respond to a fire on Sunday. (Mohamed Salah / Associated Press)

A fire ripped through a church in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday sending huge amounts of thick black smoke into the air as congregants worshipped, killing at least 41 and injuring 14, the Coptic Church said.

The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

The country’s health minister blamed the smoke — as well as the stampede as people attempting to flee the fire — for causing the fatalities. It was one of the worst fire tragedies in Egypt in recent years.

Footage circulated online showed burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs. Firefighters were seen putting out the blaze while others carried victims to ambulances.

The Coptic Church cited health officials in reporting the casualty toll. It said the fire broke out while a service was underway.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried casualties to nearby hospitals, officials said.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident,” el-Sissi wrote on Facebook. “I directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this accident and its effects.”

Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that two of the injured were discharged from a hospital while 12 others were still being treated.

The Interior Ministry said it received a report on the fire at 9 a.m. local time, and that they found that the blaze broke out in an air conditioner in the building's second floor.

The ministry, which oversees police and firefighters, blamed an electrical short-circuit for the fire.

The country’s chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, ordered an investigation and a team of prosecutors were dispatched to the church.

Egypt’s Christians account for some 10% of the nation’s more than 103 million people and have long complained of discrimination by the nation’s Muslim majority.

Sunday's blaze was one of the worst fire tragedies in recent years in Egypt, where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced. In March last year, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 41 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say

    CAIRO (Reuters) -At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters. An electrical fire broke out just before 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) during Mass as 5,000 people gathered at the Coptic Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, the sources said. Electrical fires of this kind are not a rare occurrence in Egypt; in late 2020, a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients killed at least seven people and injured several others.

  • Investing in Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) five years ago would have delivered you a 244% gain

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • Man crashed into barrier near Capitol before shooting himself, police say

    Capitol Police said the man does not appear to have been targeting any members of Congress.

  • Grief remains as Oak Fire ends. Historic ranch among Mariposa area losses near Yosemite

    “Our property has been in the family since 1852,” said one homeowner eager to rebuild. Renters there also lost their homes to the fire.

  • EU diplomats visit West Bank school slated for demolition

    European representatives on Friday visited a small schoolhouse serving an impoverished Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank that is under threat of demolition by Israel. The EU funds such construction in order to help Palestinians maintain their presence in the 60% of the West Bank under full Israeli control, known as Area C, where the military routinely demolishes homes and other structures built without hard-to-obtain permits. EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, who led the delegation, said it's “entirely unacceptable for the authorities of Israel to destroy this and demolish that.”

  • Officials Visit Hospital as Dozens Reported Killed in Fire at Egyptian Church

    At least 41 people were killed when a fire broke out at a church in the Giza neighborhood of Imbaba on August 14, the Coptic Orthodox Church reported citing health officials.The fire broke out at the Abu Sefein church around 9 am local time, the country’s interior ministry reported. The cause of the fire was an electrical fault in an air conditioner in the building, the ministry said. At least two policemen and three members of the civil protection forces were injured in the response to the fire, according to the ministry.These images were published by the country’s Ministry of Social Solidarity. According to the ministry, the images show people injured in the fire being treated at Agouza Hospital. Credit: Ministry of Social Solidarity via Storyful

  • Doctors Say Never Do These Things After 60

    Aging is inevitable, but how we age can be determined by our lifestyle choices. Practicing healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, quality sleep and managing stress can make a big difference healthwise. As we age, our bodies change and things we did in our 40s don't work in later years. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share their tips on healthy aging and things not to do after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

    Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

  • Saudi Aramco earned more in two quarters than Apple in three

    Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion

  • Montenegro mourns after mass shooting

    Flags flew half-mast in Montenegro on Saturday as the country declared three days of mourning following a shooting rampage that killed 11 people on Friday, including the gunman. (Aug.13)

  • Listen To Scorpions’ Aggressive New Single, ‘Hammersmith’

    The song was originally released as a UK-only bonus track with the legendary band’s latest album, ‘Rock Believer’

  • Crowley: Social rot and how it can contribute to anti-Semitism

    In this commentary, Courtney Crowley says the nation's steady moral trajectory is also showing up in another distressing area, anti-Semitism

  • Broncos LB Jonas Griffith expected to miss 4-6 weeks with elbow injury

    Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow.

  • Prominent cleric who supported female education killed in Afghanistan bombing

    Prominent cleric who supported female education killed in Afghanistan bombing

  • Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

    Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault, the Nashville police department confirmed to Variety. The arrest took place following the announcement that Branch was splitting from her husband of three years, “The Black Keys” drummer Patrick Carney. TMZ first reported the arrest, adding that court documents revealed Branch had slapped Carney in the face “one […]

  • The Top 8 Shows and Runway Trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23

    The Spring/Summer 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week has come to a close, spotlighting the...

  • Scientists make discovery on dinosaur believed to be related to the Loch Ness Monster

    Some believers claim the Loch Ness Monster was a descendant of the plesiosaur.

  • In a rough start for Brad Keller, Kansas City Royals get done in 13-3 by the Dodgers

    Keller gave up five runs in the first inning. It didn’t get much better from there for the Royals.

  • Opinion: Christian nationalism shows a lack of faith in the power of God

    Those promoting Christian nationalism are not only showing their lack of faith in the power of God but are actually hurting the witness of Christ.