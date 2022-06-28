At Least 42 Migrants Found Dead inside Tractor-Trailer in Texas

Brittany Bernstein
min read

At least 42 migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on a roadway in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, according to reports.

Sixteen others found in the truck on Quintana Road were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, police told KSAT.com. Sources told Fox News the truck was believed to have been part of a human-smuggling operation involving migrants.

The 18-wheeler was abandoned in a remote area near railroad tracks, the New York Times reported. Police and first responders were using thermal imaging cameras along the tracks to find any potential survivors and the driver, who remains at large, according to KSAT.

While it was not immediately clear how the migrants died, temperatures in San Antonio hit 102 degrees on Monday. A vehicle’s temperature can reach over 115 degrees when the outside temperature is 70 degrees, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited by the New York Post.

