At Least 42 Migrants Found Dead inside Tractor-Trailer in Texas

At least 42 migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on a roadway in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, according to reports.

Sixteen others found in the truck on Quintana Road were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions, police told KSAT.com. Sources told Fox News the truck was believed to have been part of a human-smuggling operation involving migrants.

Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022

The 18-wheeler was abandoned in a remote area near railroad tracks, the New York Times reported. Police and first responders were using thermal imaging cameras along the tracks to find any potential survivors and the driver, who remains at large, according to KSAT.

Today in San Antonio it was 102 degrees. Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die – 42 people died today – will @AliMayorkas even mention their names? — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) June 28, 2022

While it was not immediately clear how the migrants died, temperatures in San Antonio hit 102 degrees on Monday. A vehicle’s temperature can reach over 115 degrees when the outside temperature is 70 degrees, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited by the New York Post.

