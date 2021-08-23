At least 44 shot and seven killed in weekend violence across Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 37 were wounded from gun violence in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department.

On Saturday morning, a man, 52, and two women, 62 and 24, were shot outside of a gas station. The older woman died.

Saturday afternoon, a man, 34, was shot in the neck and killed in West Garfield Park.

That night, a 19-year-old man was slain in Back of the Yards on the South Side. He died after being shot in the chest.

A man, 30, was killed, and another was critically wounded Saturday night in Marquette Park after someone opened fire on their vehicle.

Hours later, six people were shot, one 39-year-old man fatally, in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Roughly four hours later, a 29-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead in another mass shooting on the West Side. Four others were also wounded.

In addition, 29 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday, according to a city report.

