Death toll rises to 50 after abandoned trailer found in San Antonio. Here's what we know.

At least 50 people have died and several remain hospitalized after an abandoned tractor-trailer full of suspected migrants was found in San Antonio amid sweltering heat.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY that 50 people had died as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Forty-six bodies were initially found in the trailer Monday and 16 people were hospitalized, authorities said.

The Baptist Health System in San Antonio received five patients and two have since died, spokesperson Natalie Gutierrez told USA TODAY. She added three remain in critical condition.

Two victims were taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, including an adolescent male and a 23-year-old woman, the University Health System said on Twitter. Both are in critical condition.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the victims had "families who were likely trying to find a better life."

"This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," Nirenberg said.

What happened?

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Officers found a body on the ground outside the trailer, and hours later, body bags were spread out on the ground outside the truck.

The passengers of the truck were suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. There were no signs of water or working air conditioning in the truck.

Hood said the surviving passengers were too weak to help themselves out of the truck amid temperatures nearing 100 degrees Monday.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: 46 dead, 16 hospitalized after abandoned trailer found in Texas, officials say

Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals.

Who was hospitalized?

Sixteen people found in the truck were initially hospitalized, including 12 adults and four children, Hood said Monday. None of the victims who died were children.

U.S. authorities did not immediately release additional details about the conditions of the people who were injured or the home countries of the those found in the truck.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, said on Twitter that among the victims were 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.

Who is investigating?

The investigation is being led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI has detained three people "believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY.

Scene of migrant tragedy on June 27, 2022 with the tractor trailer pictured at corner of Quintana Rd. and Cassin drive in San Antonio, TX. Forty six people were found dead in the trailer.

Has this happened before?

While migrant border crossings typically wane in the summer amid the dangerous summer heat, more asylum seekers have been trying to enter the U.S. in the summer in recent years as they've faced U.S. policies delaying their entry and worsening conditions in their home countries.

Authorities encountered 239,416 migrants at the southwest border in May – 180,597 more than the previous May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In March 2021, 13 suspected migrants were killed when an SUV crashed into a semi-truck in California. In August 2021, 10 people died and 20 others were injured after a van carrying 29 suspected migrants crashed in southern Texas.

Contributing: Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Antonio semitrailer found: Death toll rises to 50