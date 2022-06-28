Death toll rises to 50 after abandoned trailer found in San Antonio. Here's what we know.

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·3 min read

At least 50 people have died and several remain hospitalized after an abandoned tractor-trailer full of suspected migrants was found in San Antonio amid sweltering heat.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY that 50 people had died as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Forty-six bodies were initially found in the trailer Monday and 16 people were hospitalized, authorities said.

The Baptist Health System in San Antonio received five patients and two have since died, spokesperson Natalie Gutierrez told USA TODAY. She added three remain in critical condition.

Two victims were taken to University Hospital in San Antonio, including an adolescent male and a 23-year-old woman, the University Health System said on Twitter. Both are in critical condition.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the victims had "families who were likely trying to find a better life."

"This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," Nirenberg said.

What happened?

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Officers found a body on the ground outside the trailer, and hours later, body bags were spread out on the ground outside the truck.

The passengers of the truck were suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. There were no signs of water or working air conditioning in the truck.

Hood said the surviving passengers were too weak to help themselves out of the truck amid temperatures nearing 100 degrees Monday.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: 46 dead, 16 hospitalized after abandoned trailer found in Texas, officials say

Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals.
Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals.

Who was hospitalized?

Sixteen people found in the truck were initially hospitalized, including 12 adults and four children, Hood said Monday. None of the victims who died were children.

U.S. authorities did not immediately release additional details about the conditions of the people who were injured or the home countries of the those found in the truck.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, said on Twitter that among the victims were 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.

Who is investigating?

The investigation is being led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI has detained three people "believed to be part of the smuggling conspiracy," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY.

Scene of migrant tragedy on June 27, 2022 with the tractor trailer pictured at corner of Quintana Rd. and Cassin drive in San Antonio, TX. Forty six people were found dead in the trailer.
Scene of migrant tragedy on June 27, 2022 with the tractor trailer pictured at corner of Quintana Rd. and Cassin drive in San Antonio, TX. Forty six people were found dead in the trailer.

Has this happened before?

While migrant border crossings typically wane in the summer amid the dangerous summer heat, more asylum seekers have been trying to enter the U.S. in the summer in recent years as they've faced U.S. policies delaying their entry and worsening conditions in their home countries.

Authorities encountered 239,416 migrants at the southwest border in May – 180,597 more than the previous May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In March 2021, 13 suspected migrants were killed when an SUV crashed into a semi-truck in California. In August 2021, 10 people died and 20 others were injured after a van carrying 29 suspected migrants crashed in southern Texas.

Contributing: Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Antonio semitrailer found: Death toll rises to 50

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu among 3 shot in Atlanta

    Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder Chaka Zulu, rapper Ludacris' longtime manager, is recovering from injuries after being shot.

  • Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial on drug smuggling charges is about to begin in Russia

    Brittney Griner has been detained for over four months after Russian officials say they found vape cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

  • Fox News Analyst's Younger Brother Killed In Chicago Shooting

    "Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence," Gianno Caldwell wrote.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Ludacris, Spears, Momoa

    Ludacris' manager and 2 others shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia; Britney Spears' ex ordered to trial on stalking charge; "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa becomes UN Advocate for Life Below Water. (June 28)

  • See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie's Emotional Cover of 'Wicked' Song

    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw sings "Wicked" song, "I'm Not That Girl," on Instagram.

  • TikTok users and Amazon shoppers love these stickers that tell you when to reapply sunscreen: ‘This is one of the best inventions!’

    Get a pack for just $15.99.

  • 46 dead after being found in tractor-trailer near San Antonio

    Officials say it appears to be one of the worst case of migrant deaths in the U.S. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has the details.

  • 3 in custody after 46 found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

    Three people are in custody after 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio.

  • Bethenny Frankel just launched her new Bethenny Swim line at HSN—shop the collection

    TV personality Bethenny Frankel just launched her new HSN swimwear line, Bethenny Swim, which is designed for women of all shapes and sizes.

  • Fifty migrants dead in sweltering Texas truck, more hospitalized

    The death toll from a human trafficking incident on Monday in which migrants suffered under extreme Texas heat inside a truck rose to 50, U.S. and Mexican officials said on Tuesday, in one of the most fatal incidents of human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border in recent history. The migrants died inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, where temperatures swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius). Bodies were strewn over a couple of blocks after it is believed that the back door of the trailer was opened, a local law enforcement official told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Over 160 exotic birds rescued from poor living conditions at FWB home after owner dies

    Over 160 exotic birds were rescued from a home last week where the owner had passed away, leaving them flying loose without food or water for days.

  • ‘Historic investment.’ California makes history with food benefits for undocumented residents

    “Hunger knows no border, no race, no nationality.”

  • Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 50, 3 Suspects Are in Custody: ICE

    A spokesperson for U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the news to PEOPLE

  • Amazon is Restocking the Playstation 5 — But It’s by Invitation Only

    If you’re looking to get your hands on Sony’s coveted Playstation 5 , then you’ll want to head to Amazon, where both editions of the in-demand console is finally being restocked. The catch? It’s by invitation only, meaning you’ll have to first request access on the online retailer before potentially being able to make a […]

  • Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking Putin's shirtless horse-riding photoshoot at G7 meeting

    Putin was photographed riding a horse while bare-chested in 2009. The G7 leaders, including Biden, are meeting in Germany this week.

  • How much money Instagram influencers make

    Instagram influencers can earn money from sponsored content, affiliate links, selling products or merchandise, getting tips, and more.

  • Africa's dream of feeding China hits hard reality

    STORY: In central Kenya workers are picking avocados from the trees.The hope for agricultural firm Kakuzi is that some of this crop could be destined for the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets.In November China announced a raft of initiatives to boost its imports from Africa.But that strategy is yet to be realized.Nevertheless, Jonathan Kipruto - Kakuzi's assistant general manager of the avocado section - says it's a great opportunity for the company and the country."You have a market which is so hard to satisfy and with that you know you can be able to encourage growers to even continue expanding their orchards.”Kenya struck an export deal with China for fresh avocados in January after years of lobbying for markets access.Six months later and no shipments have left, according to Kakuzi and industry bodies.Eric Were, of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service said they've had to jump through hoops to get ten avocado companies cleared for Chinese exports this year.What's more, the inspectorate announced last month that Chinese authorities had decided to conduct their own audits.Based on the experience of other African fruit producers, that could mean a decade before getting the green light.But ramping up agricultural exports is one of the few options available to many African countries to earn they hard currency they need to service mountains of debt - much of it owed to Beijing.Take Kenya.Its annual trade deficit with China is about $6.5 billion.It also has roughly $8 billion of Chinese debt.To service that debt this year it needs $631 million.But that is almost three times its exports to China in 2021.China's African Affairs chief Wu Peng says such imbalances were unintentional, and that China has always been focused on promoting the "balanced development of China-Africa trade".However, after decades of being loaned billions of dollars - largely for infrastructure - many countries on the continent say they simply can't afford more Chinese debt and must boost exports.For some - such as Kenya - taking advantage of the opportunity is proving to be a struggle.

  • Rina Sawayama Soars on Ode to Single Moms ‘Catch Me in the Air’

    Single will appear on Sawayama’s forthcoming studio album Hold the Girl, out Sept. 2 via Dirty Hit

  • NYC accused 'duck sauce' killer's wife arrested for 8 guns, ammunition discovered in Queens apartment: report

    The wife of the man accused of shooting a New York City Chinese food deliveryman over a dispute about duck sauce was charged with illegal gun possession on the same day of husband's release.

  • German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

    A German court on Tuesday handed a five-year jail sentence to a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person so far to go on trial for complicity in war crimes during the Holocaust. Josef Schuetz was found guilty of being an accessory to murder in at least 3,500 cases while working as a prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945. He is highly unlikely to be put behind bars given his age. The pensioner, who now lives in Brandenburg state, had pleaded innocent, saying he did "absolutely nothing" and had not even worked at the camp. "I don't know why I am here," he said at the close of his trial on Monday. But presiding judge Udo Lechtermann said he was convinced Schuetz had worked at Sachsenhausen and had "supported" the atrocities committed there. "For three years, you watched prisoners being tortured and killed before your eyes," Lechtermann said. "Due to your position on the watchtower of the concentration camp, you constantly had the smoke of the crematorium in your nose," he said. "Anyone who tried to escape from the camp was shot. So every guard was actively involved in these murders." More than 200,000 people, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents and gay people, were detained at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of inmates died from forced labour, murder, medical experiments, hunger or disease before the camp was liberated by Soviet troops, according to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and Museum. - Contradictory statements - Schuetz, who was 21 when he began working at the camp, remained blank-faced as the court announced his sentence. "I am ready," he said when he entered the courtroom earlier in a wheelchair, dressed in a grey shirt and striped trousers. Schuetz was not detained during the trial, which began in 2021 but was postponed several times because of his health. His lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp, told AFP he would appeal -- meaning the sentence will not be enforced until 2023 at the earliest. Thomas Walther, the lawyer who represented 11 of the 16 civil parties in the trial, said the sentencing had met their expectations and "justice has been served". But Antoine Grumbach, 80, whose father died in Sachsenhausen, said he could "never forgive" Schuetz as "any human being facing atrocities has a duty to oppose them". During the trial, Schuetz had made several inconsistent statements about his past, complaining that his head was getting "mixed up". At one point, the centenarian said he had worked as an agricultural labourer in Germany for most of World War II, a claim contradicted by several historical documents bearing his name, date and place of birth. - 'Warning to perpetrators' - After the war, Schuetz was transferred to a prison camp in Russia before returning to Germany, where he worked as a farmer and a locksmith. More than seven decades after World War II, German prosecutors are racing to bring the last surviving Nazi perpetrators to justice. The 2011 conviction of former guard John Demjanjuk, on the basis that he served as part of Hitler's killing machine, set a legal precedent and paved the way for several of these justice cases. Since then, courts have handed down several guilty verdicts on those grounds rather than for murders or atrocities directly linked to the individual accused. Among those brought to late justice were Oskar Groening, an accountant at Auschwitz, and Reinhold Hanning, a former SS guard at Auschwitz. Both were convicted at the age of 94 of complicity in mass murder but died before they could be imprisoned. However, Schuetz's five-year sentence is the longest so far handed to a defendant in such a case. Guillaume Mouralis, a research professor at France's National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), told AFP the verdict was "a warning to the perpetrators of mass crimes: whatever their level of responsibility, there is still legal liability." dac-fec/jv