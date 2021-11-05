At least 5 Brevard schools get threats of violence in past week, school board says

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

In the span of about a week, at least five schools across Brevard County have received threats of bombings or other violence, according to the county's school board.

Titusville High School, Apollo Elementary, Space Coast Junior and Senior High, Viera High and Astronaut High have all received messages threatening a bombing, shooting or other form of violence, said Russell Bruhn, Brevard County School Board spokesperson.

The threat made to Viera High was made through a text message exchange, Bruhn said. All other threats were written in the schools' bathrooms.

All threats were not deemed credible after being investigated by local law enforcement, Bruhn said. However, he said they have still been "disruptive."

"Our message is for parents to sit the kids down and talk to them and say, you know, it's not a joke," Bruhn said. "If police or deputies find out who you are, you do face arrest."

On Oct. 29, Joseph Flora, principal of Space Coast Junior and Senior High, sent an email saying the school had been "made aware of a threat written in one of our bathrooms on campus."

He went on to say the school and law enforcement investigated and found it was not credible, and that school operations would continue as normal.

Parents had received a similar email only two weeks prior on Oct. 15, citing a concern over a message in a bathroom. Flora wrote that administration and law enforcement concluded the "message was not substantiated" and that they would follow safety procedures.

Apollo Elementary parents received an email Wednesday about a message in a bathroom. Frank O'Leary, the school's principal, wrote that a "vague threat" was found in a bathroom and that the school was working with Titusville police to investigate the "origin of the writing," but that it had thus far not been deemed credible. He added there may be increased police presence around campus.

The most recent threat was made Thursday at Astronaut High, Bruhn said, again with a message in a campus bathroom. The school was evacuated while law enforcement investigated.

While Bruhn said this has been a "busy week," he added that threats often came in "waves" prior to the pandemic. When students were learning remotely, these threats were lessened, but Bruhn said things may be returning to "normal."

"You'll have like we did last week, and then it'll go quiet for a while," he said. "And then it'll kind of come back up again."

Three of the five schools threatened are in Titusville. While Titusville Police Department did not specifically comment on whether there was an increase in threats, police officials said the safety of the students is their "highest priority."

Amy Matthews, a spokesperson for Titusville police, said each Titusville school has a school resource officer. She said the school resource officer — and other Titusville police officers when deemed necessary — make sure kids are safe walking to school, riding the bus and while in school.

"They have enough to deal with, with coronavirus and just growing up and being a student," Matthews said. "This is the last thing they need to worry about is being safe in their school. And that's why we take their safety so seriously."

Matthews added there are no criminal investigations regarding the threats made to schools in Titusville.

