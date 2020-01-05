At least 5 dead, 60 injured in massive Pennsylvania Turnpike pileup originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

At least five people were killed and 60 were injured early Sunday in a massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that involved a tour bus headed from New York City to Ohio, officials said.

The chain-reaction crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the turnpike near New Stanton, about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Carl DeFebo, director of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, confirmed to ABC News the number of deaths and injuries in the pileup.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. (WTAE) More

Officials said weather could have been a factor in the wreck. At the time of the crash, temperatures were just below freezing with fog and intermittent light snow.

The crash closed the turnpike in both directions, DeFebo said.

LATEST: At least 5 people are dead and over 50 people have been hospitalized after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving a tour bus and tractor-trailer trucks. https://t.co/piqlSXW2Xo pic.twitter.com/nLw7b74QYA — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) January 5, 2020

At least 25 patients, ranging from age 7 to 52, were being treated at Excela Health Frick Hospital in nearby Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, according to hospital officials. Two of the victims were transferred to the hospital's trauma center, officials said.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. (George Bady) More

(MORE: About 50 Cars Involved in Deadly Pile-Up on Snow-Covered Interstate in Pennsylvania)

Nine of the hospitalized patients are under the age of 18, according to Excela Health officials.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. (George Bady) More

Aerial video shot by ABC affiliate station WTAE in Pittsburgh showed the tour bus on its side surrounded by three wrecked tractor-trailers rigs, including a FedEx truck with its trailer split open and packages spilling onto the roadway.

(MORE: More than 50 people injured in 69-vehicle pileup on Virginia Interstate )

Multiple victims were reported trapped in vehicles, including the overturned bus, and had to be rescued, authorities said.

WB Detour at Breezewood: I-70 east (Washington, DC) (24 miles) to exit 1A (68/40 West, Cumberland, Maryland) (65.5 miles) to Exit 14B (Uniontown) following 40 west to US 119 north (63 miles) to Exit 1B (PA Turnpike). Re-enter the PA Turnpike @New Stanton. #paturnpike @PA_Turnpike https://t.co/kn3qMrtgAv — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 5, 2020

The discount bus company Ohio Coach confirmed to ABC News that one of its buses traveling from New York City to Columbus, Ohio, was involved in the crash, but released no further details.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township, Jan. 5, 2020. (WTAE) More

(MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in multi-car pileup in Buffalo amid blizzard conditions)

The pileup comes just two weeks after more than 50 people were injured in a 69-vehicle crash Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia. Heavy fog and an ice-slickened highway contributed to the Dec. 22 wreck, officials said.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway and Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.