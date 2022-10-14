At least 5 dead in shooting along Raleigh nature trail

Law enforcement officials in Raleigh, North Carolina. AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker

Five people were shot and killed along a nature trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening.

One of the victims was an off-duty police officer, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. At least two other people were injured and have been hospitalized. "We must stop this mindless violence in America, we must address gun violence," Baldwin said. "We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn."

Residents in the Hedingham neighborhood were told to stay inside and shelter in place as authorities searched for the gunman. Authorities said after a manhunt that lasted several hours, the suspect was arrested sometime before 10 p.m. Police have not released any information on the suspect's identity or motive.

You may also like

The best October Prime Day deals, according to experts

Marmalade sales spike following Queen Elizabeth's death

United Nations votes 143-5 to condemn Russia's 'attempted illegal annexation' of Ukraine provinces