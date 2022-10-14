At least 5 dead in shooting in Raleigh neighborhood, N. Carolina officials say

A suspected gunman was in custody after five people were fatally shot Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, in what the governor called "the nightmare of every community."

An off-duty police officer was among the fatally wounded victims, Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin said.

The officer and the four other victims have not been publicly identified.

Hours after the shooting, which prompted warnings for residents to stay inside, the suspect, who was described as a "white male juvenile," was captured, Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said at a news conference Thursday night.

The suspect was not publicly identified, and his condition wasn't immediately clear. Borneo declined to provide additional details, citing an active investigation into the shooting, which unfolded in a neighborhood northeast of central Raleigh.

Two other people were wounded, one of them a K9 officer who had what Baldwin said were non-life-threatening injuries. Borneo later said he had been released from a hospital.

A second victim remained hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

"Tonight terror has reached our doorstep," Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters. "The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed."

Baldwin said: "We have to end this mindless gun violence that is happening across our country. There are too many victims. We have to wake up."

Shortly before 6 p.m., Raleigh police said officers were responding to the scene of an "active shooting" northeast of downtown.

The police department advised residents in the leafy suburban neighborhood known as Hedingham to remain indoors. Aerial video from NBC affiliate WRAL showed a large police presence.

A witness told the station that he saw an apparent gunman who was armed with a long gun and dressed in camouflage.

"I saw him basically pass by my house in the backyard," the witness, identified only as Robert, told the station. The witness added that he heard gunfire and alerted authorities to what he'd seen.

Another witness who spotted the apparent gunman told the station that she saw neighbors trying to help the off-duty officer, who was inside a car bleeding.

The witness told the station that she saw the gunman run from the scene and disappear into a nearby park. He was wearing black boots and appeared to be a teenager, she said.

"He looked like a baby," she told WRAL, adding: "I just don't even have the words to explain. This is not OK."

