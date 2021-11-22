At least 5 dead after SUV hits Christmas parade

An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. Police say a person of interest is in custody. (Nov. 22)

